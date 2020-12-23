Authorities searching for missing woman in Day County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A woman is missing near Bristol, South Dakota today due to the hazardous blizzard conditions. The Day County Sheriff’s office says she left her house near Bristol this morning on her way to work, but never made it there.

The Sheriff’s Office says the woman’s name is Amy Dougherty and she was driving a black 2002 Chevy Trailblazer. The search for her has been suspended for the night but will continue in the morning.

They ask if anyone has any information on her whereabouts to call the Day County Sheriff’s Office.