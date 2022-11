WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Watertown authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a young girl.

Dione DuBray Jr., 16, was last seen leaving her house around 4 a.m. on November 17, 2022. DuBray was seen wearing a white zip-up sweater, blue shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Police have heard conflicting reports that DuBray has been seen in Watertown, Huron, and Fargo, North Dakota.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watertown Police Department at 605-882-6210.