Local News

UPDATE: Authorities Find Missing Suspect

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 05:07 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 10:00 AM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Updated 9:55 a.m. 

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's office has found and apprehended the missing suspect. 

In a tweet, the office said Leighlonnie Goodsell was located at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said Goodsell was being treated at the hospital for several days and darted out and exit door when walking with a corrections officer. He said Warrant Task Force officers found her. 

 

 

5:07 a.m.

Authorities are searching for a missing suspect. 

Early Thursday morning, the Minnehaha County Sheriff's office tweeted that Leighlonnie Goodsell escaped from custody on controlled substance warrants while at Avera McKennan Hospital. 

The tweet states there currently is no danger to the public. 

If anyone has information on Goodsell's whereabouts call 911. 

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates