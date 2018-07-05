Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Updated 9:55 a.m.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's office has found and apprehended the missing suspect.

In a tweet, the office said Leighlonnie Goodsell was located at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said Goodsell was being treated at the hospital for several days and darted out and exit door when walking with a corrections officer. He said Warrant Task Force officers found her.

The Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force located and apprehended Goodsell, Leighlonnie at approximately 0900 on 07-05-2018. https://t.co/uXJgzOI62Y — Minnehaha Sheriff (@MinnehahaCounty) July 5, 2018

5:07 a.m.

Authorities are searching for a missing suspect.

Early Thursday morning, the Minnehaha County Sheriff's office tweeted that Leighlonnie Goodsell escaped from custody on controlled substance warrants while at Avera McKennan Hospital.

The tweet states there currently is no danger to the public.

If anyone has information on Goodsell's whereabouts call 911.