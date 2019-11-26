1  of  49
Authorities searching for missing man in Lincoln County

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRVIEW, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office is asking for your help to find a 61-year-old hunter who went missing this weekend.

James Koopsma was last seen on Saturday as he was going hunting in the Fairview area. Koopsma should be driving a 2007 black GMC Sierra 1500 truck with South Dakota plates BADDFST. 

Deputies and the Avera Care Flight Helicopter are currently searching for him around the Big Sioux River. 

Authorities say it is crucial to find Koopsma now with snow in the forecast.

