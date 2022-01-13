Authorities searching for man who assaulted a woman at her home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are looking for a man who walked into a woman’s house and assaulted her.

It happened at a home near 10th and Grange around 5:30 Wednesday.

Police say the woman and her kids were home, and the front door was unlocked.

The woman heard a noise and noticed a man, she didn’t know, had walked in.

“She started to run to the backroom to protect her children. The guy ended up pushing her down kind of climbed on top of her, then started kind of grabbing her head and was twisting. She was able to fight back and get him off,” Sam Clemen with Sioux Falls Police said.

The man eventually left. Police say the woman wasn’t seriously hurt.