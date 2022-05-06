SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a man in Minnehaha County.

30-year-old Steven Tyler Keith is 5’11 and approximately 170 lbs.

Keith is wanted by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office for distribution or manufacturing a controlled drug, burglary, identity theft, possession of a controlled drug, possession of a stolen vehicle, and theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call (605) 367-4268 during business hours or (605) 367-7000 after business hours.