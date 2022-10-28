SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on the whereabouts of a man suspected of several crimes.

35-year-old Brandyn Smith, who also goes by “King”, is believed to be in the Sioux Falls area. He’s wanted for murder, robbery, and kidnapping in the Las Vegas, Nevada area.

Smith is a 6’0 black man weighing approximately 220 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 605-367-4268 or 605-367-4300 during business hours. After business hours you’re asked to call 605-367-7000. You can also contact Crime Stoppers with information.