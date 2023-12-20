ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Roberts County are searching for a wanted man.

Dilyn Fahleen

The sheriff’s office says Dilyn Fahleen allegedly assaulted a person and deputy last night. He also has a warrant for his arrest for other crimes.

Fahleen fled in a 1995 white GMC pickup with some blue on the sides. It has Minnesota license plates and a sun visor with clearance lights.

Officials say Fahleen is known to be in Wilmot, Milbank, and Corona. If you know where he is, you are asked to not approach and contact law enforcement.