SUMMERSET, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in the Black Hills is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

Summerset Police say an officer pulled over a car in the area of I-90 and Stagestop Road on Monday. During the stop, the car took off at a high rate of speed.

A short time later, officials say a homeowner told them that the car was found in the Piedmont area. Authorities say two men were seen running from the car.

Ambrose Williams | Courtesy Summerset Police Department

Multiple agencies searched from them, but both subjects are still at large.

The driver was identified as Ambrose Williams. He is wanted on a felony warrant out of North Dakota. Authorities ask people to not approach Williams.

If you have any information on where he may be, you are asked to call 605-721-6806.