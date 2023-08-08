SUMMERSET, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in the Black Hills is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.
Summerset Police say an officer pulled over a car in the area of I-90 and Stagestop Road on Monday. During the stop, the car took off at a high rate of speed.
A short time later, officials say a homeowner told them that the car was found in the Piedmont area. Authorities say two men were seen running from the car.
Multiple agencies searched from them, but both subjects are still at large.
The driver was identified as Ambrose Williams. He is wanted on a felony warrant out of North Dakota. Authorities ask people to not approach Williams.
If you have any information on where he may be, you are asked to call 605-721-6806.