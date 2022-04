MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnehaha County are currently looking for a wanted man.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is currently asking for more information on the whereabouts of 32-year-old Odarie Tafari Massiah.

Officials say he is wanted for kidnapping in the first degree and aggravated assault.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers immediately.