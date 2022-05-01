MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnehaha County are currently looking for a wanted man.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is currently asking for more information on the whereabouts of 32-year-old Chancellor Wade Eagle Sr.

According to officials, he is wanted for aggravated assault, abuse of or cruelty to a minor, false imprisonment, child support and violation of parole.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers immediately.