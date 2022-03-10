RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are currently asking for the public’s help locating three missing teens.

13-year-old Jaida Conroy was last seen wearing a black t-shirt over a long-sleeved gray shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

15-year-old Layne Killsback was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, black and white plaid pants, and black and white shoes.

15-year-old Kamimila Oliver was last seen wearing a black and white patterned coat with light blue jeans, and black and white shoes.

The teenagers were last seen yesterday leaving South Middle School.

If you have any information on their whereabouts you are asked to contact the Rapid City Police Department.