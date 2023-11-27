SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run near Spearfish that sent one man to the hospital over the weekend.

Authorities say it happened on the morning of Nov. 28 in the area of Airport Road. A man was hit by a SUV and suffered serious injuries.

The SUV is purple with the New Jersey License Plates E-4-6-N-Z-Y. It will have minor damage to the front bumper, grill area. A woman was driving the SUV.

Authorities ask that people do not approach the vehicle or driver. If you have any information, you are asked to call 605-578-2230.