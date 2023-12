HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Miner County are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen SUV.

The sheriff’s office says it was taken from the 100 block of North Douglas Street in Howard between 11:30 Tuesday night and 4:30 Wednesday morning.

It’s described as a grey 2007 Chevy Equinox with the license plate 5-1-L-3-2-5. A camera in Madison was able to record the SUV two times an hour apart.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 605-772-4501.