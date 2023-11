LAKE NORDEN, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Hamlin County are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen dog.

The sheriff’s office says it happened two miles east of Lake Norden around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The owner had let the dog run and lost sight of it.

A newer, black pickup was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed. The owner is offering a reward for any information leading to the recovery of the dog.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call 605-783-3232.