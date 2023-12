MARTIN, S.D. (KELO) — The Bennett County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding hundreds of stolen cattle.

Officials say around 200 head were reported stolen in an area of Deer Lane, southwest of Martin.

Some of the cattle may have the brand of L-77 on their left hip.

Schultes Ranch is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of these cattle.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 605-685-6516.