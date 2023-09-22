LAKE NORDEN, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Hamlin County are asking for the public’s help in finding a pickup involved in a gunshot incident.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday near home outside Lake Norden.

A person called 911 saying he was outside with a dog when a pickup drove by. It then backed up and a person inside fired several shots. The pickup then quickly took off from the scene.

It’s described as an older, white Chevy with no headlights on. The incident is under investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 605-783-3232.