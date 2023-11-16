PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are searching for three people involved in a crash in the Farmingdale Recreation area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Last night, the South Dakota National Guard was conducting helicopter training when they found a vehicle that had slid off the trail and was stuck.

Guardsmen landed the helicopter and spoke with the people. They said they did not need medical attention and believed help was on the way.

Deputies searched the area last night and today but couldn’t find the Black Chevy 1500 pick-up or the man, woman and four-year-old.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6113.