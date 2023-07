HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Southwestern South Dakota are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office says Jeannie Schweigert walked away from her car north of Hot Springs on Monday. She may have walked into town.

Officials say there is no evidence of foul play. Multiple agencies are searching the area. If you have any information on where she may be, you are asked to call 605-745-5155.