RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)-The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Officials say 78 year old Leland Winchester left his home on Morse Place in Rapid City around noon Sunday. Authorities he say was going to the Millstone Restaurant and did not return home.

He stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with blue eyes, grey hair and a grey mustache. Winchester was wearing a black shirt, grey hoody and possibly a red hat. He was driving a red pickup.

Winchester suffers from dementia and may become disoriented. If you have any information on where he may be, you are asked to call 605-394-2151.