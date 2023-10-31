BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

23-year-old Leaf walked off into the hills from the area of Rushmore Cave Sunday evening.

Authorities say he left the area on foot and lives in Hot Springs.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long grey trench coat, black stocking cap, hiking boots and a backpack.

If you have any information on where he may be, you are asked to call the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.