WOUNDED KNEE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities on the Pine Ridge Reservation are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Byron White Dress, also known as Byron Hollow Horn Sr., was last seen nearly a month ago around his home north of Wounded Knee.

He was wearing a black shirt, grey shorts with black stripes down the sides, and black shoes. He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where he may be, you are asked to call 605-867-5111.