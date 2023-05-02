RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)-Authorities in Pennington County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Rapid City man.

The sheriff’s office says 53-year-old Ty McGuire was reported missing on Monday. He was last seen or heard from on April 26th.

McGuire stands 5 feet 10 inches tall with blue eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a tan or grey t-shirt and sweatshirt, tan pants, tan hat, and work boots. He is driving an SUV with the license plate 2-B-D-5-3-1.

If you have any information on where he may be, you are asked to call 605-394-2151.