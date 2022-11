HARTINGTON, N.E. (KELO)-Law enforcement in Northeast Nebraska is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old Rich Pedersen was last seen around 5 o’clock Monday evening in Hartington. He was driving a dark blue pickup with the license plate 13-99A.

He stands 6 feet 1 inch tall with blue eyes and blonde/grey hair. If you see him or know where he may be, you’re are asked to call the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.