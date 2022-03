RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department is currently asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Payen Lakota was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon. He was last seen in the 700 block of Mallow Street wearing all gray clothing and black Nike shoes.

He now has shoulder-length hair.

If you have any information on his location you are asked to call the Rapid City Police Department.