RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are currently asking for the public’s help locating a missing child.

11-year-old Jonathan Black Smith was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, numerous locations have been checked since.

He was last seen Wednesday at 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Gnugnuska Drive.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the RCPD at 605-394-4131.