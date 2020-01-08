Authorities search for evidence along I-29 in relation to Pasqualina Badi abduction

New evidence has been found in a search along I-29 that is connected with the Pasqalina Badi abduction case.

Authorities search for evidence.

Authorities searched the area for about 45 minutes Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities haven’t said yet what they were looking for specifically in the search.

On Monday, authorities found the body of 20-year-old Pasqalina Badi along the side of the road on 275th Street.

The location is on the southern edge of Sioux Falls in Lincoln County. Police believe someone abducted Badi from her job at the eastside Walmart Sunday morning.

A few hours later that morning, investigators found her car just blocks away at Arrowhead Parkway and Foss Avenue.