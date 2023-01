HULL, IA (KELO) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a catalytic converter theft.

Authorities say it happened early Wednesday morning in Hull, Iowa. Deputies learned the someone removed and stole a catalytic converter from a car parked in a gas station parking lot.

The Sheriff’s Office posted this video to social media. If you know who this vehicle belongs to or have any information about the theft, you are asked to call the Sioux County Sheriff.