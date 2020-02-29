Authorities say man sought in lockdown in Aberdeen found in Indiana

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Ronald Elkins, who was being sought yesterday by the Aberdeen Police Department for a Brown County warrant and suspicion of vehicular theft and violation of protection order, was apprehended in Indiana, the police department said on its Facebook page today.

Elkins, 35, was sought in connection to a lockdown incident Friday involving Avera St. Luke’s and the Aberdeen School District.

Earlier Friday morning, the Aberdeen Police Department believed Ronald Dale Elkins was on or near the hospital campus. After a police investigation, it was determined he was not likely in the area. Police say a cell phone linked to Elkins pinged near the St. Luke’s facility, but was ultimately determined to be in another’s possession.