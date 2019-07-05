Authorities say man has drowned in central Iowa lake

by: Associated Press

PELLA, Iowa (AP) – Authorities in central Iowa say a 27-year-old Knoxville, Iowa, man has drowned at Lake Red Rock just west of Pella.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the lake just after 6 p.m. Thursday for reports that a man had gone under the water and not resurfaced.

Officials say about 20 minutes later, Tyson Marshall was brought to shore, where medics sought to revive him. Marshall was taken to a Pella hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lake Red Rock is a reservoir on the Des Moines River about 41 miles southeast of Des Moines.

