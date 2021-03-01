Authorities say Blunt, S.D., man died in Feb. 24 crash in Hughes County

BLUNT, S.D. – Thomas Feldman, 68, of Blunt, S.D., has been identified as the person who died Wednesday, Feb. 24, in a two-vehicle crash east of Blunt in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Feldman was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger was northbound on 314th Avenue when it did not yield at the intersection with 198th Street, the highway patrol said. The vehicle collided with a 2015 GMC Sierra that was westbound on 198th Street.

Feldman was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

William Dumon, 48, of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, was the driver of the GMC Sierra. He was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.