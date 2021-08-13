Authorities say 4 youth from Brookings, Vermillion areas are endangered and missing

SOUTH DAKOTA, (KELO) — Authorities say four youths from the Brookings and Vermillion areas are endangered and missing.

The South Dakota Alert system issued the release on Trinity Cline, 12, Alyssa Knutson, 13, Ethan Port,15, and Matthew Beeken,15.

The youth have been missing since Aug. 11 and are believed to be traveling together in a dark blue 2011 Buick Enclave with paper dealer plates. The direction of travel is unknown but authorities believe they may have traveled out of the state.

Trinity Cline is described as white female, 4’10” tall, 102 lbs., brown hair, blue eyes.

Alyssa Knutson is described as a white female, 5’7” tall, 130 lbs., blond hair (may be dyed), blue eyes.

Matthew Beeken is a white male, 5’8” tall, 120 lbs., brown hair eyes.

Ethan Port is described as white male, 5’11” tall, 225 lbs., blond hair, blue eyes.

2011 dark blue Buick Enclave, similar to the one pictured. Police say it currently has paper

dealer plates.

If you see the youth or vehicle, call 605-692-2113 immediately.