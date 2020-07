MARTIN, S.D. (KELO) — A 13-year-old saved the life of a five-year-old in a water incident on July 4, the Martin Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue said in a post on its Facebook Page.

The Martin VFDR said the 13-year-old swam out with her floatation device to keep the five-year-old above water until Fire Chief Chris O-Bryan was able to bring them safely to shore.

The Bennett County Sheriff’s Office and Bennett County Ambulance also responded to the incident.