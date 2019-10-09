Authorities resume search for missing hunter

PENNINGTON CO., S.D. (KELO) — Numerous crews and volunteers are looking high and low for missing hunter, Larry Genzlinger. The searchers have been experiencing a few challenges with the weather but with snow in the forecast, there may be more.

Genzlinger was last seen last Tuesday. His nephew dropped him off at Ditch Creek Road and Six Mile Road to go Elk Hunting. Genzlinger never returned to be picked up.

“We’ve covered a substantial amount of ground on this search, gridding areas, everyone has a GPS, some of the areas, we go back through that are high probability areas with hopes to bring some answers to the family,” Lt. Dustin Morrison said.

Agencies and volunteers have been searching on the ground and in the air – using drones and helicopters.

“We’ve had canines, we’ve had horseback riders out here as well,” Lt. Morrison, said.

And with snow in the forcast, crews are stepping up efforts to find the missing hunter.

“With the weather coming, it is going to be a little bit of an issue going forth. This morning it was forecasted 6-11 inches I believe, with the temperatures on Friday in the teens so weather has always been an issue for us but we’ll work with it,” James Dietz said.

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue say thank you to all the volunteers and agencies that have helped, not only them, but also Genzlinger’s family in the searches.