SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The South Dakota Department of Health is only releasing COVID-19 numbers for universities once a week, but at least two schools are already sharing the data with the public.

The University of South Dakota has a COVID-19 dashboard online. As of 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, it shows more than 300 students are in quarantine. Sixty students have active cases; just one staff person is currently sick.