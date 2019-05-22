Local News

Deputy-involved shooting at Minnehaha County Jail, deputy injured

Posted: May 21, 2019 03:20 PM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 10:18 AM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A man charged at a Minnehaha County sheriff's deputy with a knife and officers shot him outside of the Minnehaha County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. 

Authorities say a disorderly subject went into the lobby of the jail around 3 p.m. with some sort of bottle and was asked to leave. The 44-year-old man began hitting the glass front door of the lobby with an object. 

The man then threw what was believed to be a liquor bottle at a correctional officer. 

Authorities then say the man charged at law enforcement with a knife. 

Officers fired two shots. He was hit at least one time. The man was treated for injuries on the scene and taken to an area hospital. 

The Minnehaha County Courthouse was on lockdown during this situation. 

Sheriff Mike Millstead told reporters during a later afternoon briefing that the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is involved in investigating the officer-involved shooting. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg confirmed Tuesday evening the DCI is looking into the situation and will release a report in 30 days. 

 

 

 

