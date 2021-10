COLTON, S.D. (KELO) — One person was airlifted from a structure fire in Colton, South Dakota according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

In a release sent out Friday afternoon, authorities say that around 9:46 a.m. on Friday law enforcement were dispatched to a residence fire. One person was still inside, and firefighters were able to remove them from the residence.

The person was airlifted from the scene. Their condition is not known at this time.