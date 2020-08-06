Authorities respond to stabbing at Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement responded to reports of a stabbing at the Sioux Empire Fair Wednesday night.

Around 11 p.m., Sioux Falls police and deputies with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office were called to the north gate of W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds for a stabbing. Our news crew was on scene and captured video. Witnesses on scene say it’s not something you want to see leaving the fair.

“Heading out from the concert. That’s not what you want to see leaving the fair. It’s supposed to be a fun time,” Scott Edwards said.

“Yeah, I was having fun with my friends, then all of a sudden I was walking behind them, seen it happen, It’s not fun,” Noah Rieney said.

They say that the situation started as a fight until the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed their friend.

We have reached out for more information from officials and have not heard back. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for updates as they become available.