UPDATE: Three arrested after gunshot at Red Rock Inn

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATED 6:40 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were arrested after a gun was fired at a man and his dog at the Red Rock Inn in western Sioux Falls. 

According to a news release from the Sioux Falls Police Department, one man fired a gun and then ran into a hotel room. 

All the hotel rooms in the area were evacuated and police tried to contact the suspect. Three other people came out of the room, including a woman and another man, who were arrested. The man who fired the gun would not come out of the room, so SWAT was called to the scene before the suspect surrendered. 

He’s facing charges of aggravated assault as well as drug and weapon charges. 

The investigation is still on-going. 

Police say there is no danger to the public.

6:04 a.m.

An incident in southwestern Sioux Falls had a lot of law enforcement officials on scene, including a SWAT team.

Our news crew got video at the Red Rock Inn, just off 41st Street and Interstate 29 just before midnight. We saw officials setting up a command post.

We don’t have a lot of information on the incident right now. We’ve called authorities to get more information. We’ll let you know when we hear back. 

Be sure to stay with KELOLAND News both on air and online as we follow this developing story.

