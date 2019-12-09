UPDATE: Three arrested after gunshot at Red Rock Inn

UPDATED 6:40 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were arrested after a gun was fired at a man and his dog at the Red Rock Inn in western Sioux Falls.

According to a news release from the Sioux Falls Police Department, one man fired a gun and then ran into a hotel room.

All the hotel rooms in the area were evacuated and police tried to contact the suspect. Three other people came out of the room, including a woman and another man, who were arrested. The man who fired the gun would not come out of the room, so SWAT was called to the scene before the suspect surrendered.

He’s facing charges of aggravated assault as well as drug and weapon charges.

The investigation is still on-going.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

