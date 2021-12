LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Lincoln County responded to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

Authorities say that a green Kia Soul was travelling southbound on Highway 115 when it attempted to make a left turn, failing to yield to a northbound white Ford Edge. The Kia Soul t-boned the Ford in the intersection.

Both drivers did not require transport to a hospital but were checked out by EMS that responded to the crash.