Authorities respond to crashes on Labor Day

To keep roads safe over the Labor Day weekend, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol had extra troopers at work to help keep you safe on the road. But, even with the extra troopers, it wasn’t a quiet holiday.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Department tweeted out a picture of a semi-rollover on Interstate 90. They say one person went to the hospital.

So far, we haven’t learned any more about the person’s condition or cause of the crash.

That wasn’t the only crash over the weekend.

Lincoln county sheriff’s office responded to this crash near Newton Hills State Park Monday afternoon.

They say a section of Highway 135 is still covered in gravel and the driver wasn’t able to handle the curve — rolling into the ditch.

While the crash looks bad, no one was hurt.