MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County sheriff’s office says a motorcyclist escaped serious injury in a crash this morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 north of Hartford. The motorcycle was travelling east when it collided with a car crossing the road. The driver of the car told authorities they stopped at the stop sign and looked both ways but didn’t see the motorcycle.

The driver was cited for a stop sign violation.