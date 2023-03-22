SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash where a school bus rolled on its side.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched just before 8 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a 14-passenger school bus that had rolled on its side.

Authorities say the bus was traveling southbound on 471st Ave, about a half mile south of U.S. Highway 212, when the bus met another vehicle and went to the right side of the gravel road. After the vehicles met, the bus attempted to get back in the middle of the gravel road. The bus spun on the icy road, went into the west ditch and rolled.

Three students reported possible injuries and were transported to Sanford Clear Lake. The 9 children on the bus were taken to a local farmer’s heated shop while they waited to be transported from the scene of the crash.