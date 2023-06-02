RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officers are responding to a report of a bomb threat at a business in Rapid City Friday afternoon.
According to the Rapid City Police Department, the threat came at a business in the 2300 block of Oak Avenue.
Authorities say the building has been evacuated and everyone is safe.
As a precaution, South Middle School and South Park Elementary have been placed in a secure status. As of 3 p.m. MT, the schools were no longer in secure status.
Investigators are trying to figure out who called in the threat.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.