HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested after what officials describe as an “active situation” in Howard over the weekend.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Miner County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:45 Friday night.

The subject had left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The Sanborn County Sheriff’s was called in to help and the area was searched.

The subject was found and arrested. Authorities say there is no danger to the public.