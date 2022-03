BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in the Black Hills reported another wildfire on Saturday.

According to the Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department, units responded to a wildland fire near highway 16 at around 11:21 a.m.

There is no further information given at this time.

This fire comes less than 24 hours after a fire near Black Elk Peak was reported.

This is a developing story. KELOLAND News will continue to update as more information becomes available.