Authorities reminding people to not leave children or pets in hot cars

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With more excessive heat in the forecast this week — law enforcement are reminding people not to leave children or pets in cars.

This comes after Rapid City police responded to two separate cases of kids in hot cars Monday. However, officers say in both cases, it was the parents who called 911 to get their children out.

Police say they did have to break one vehicle’s window to free the child.

Authorities remind people it only takes a few minutes for cars to heat up to dangerous temperatures inside.