MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Roads throughout southeastern KELOLAND are dealing with heavy rain and flooding.

Authorities have been reminding drivers not drive through flooded roads. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stalled van on a flooded road.

Reports from Davison, Hutchinson, McCook, Hanson, Turner and Minnehaha County have many county roads dealing with water. Use caution when traveling.