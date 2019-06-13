Local News

Authorities remind pet owners to not leave pets in warm cars

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 06:57 AM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Authorities in Sioux Falls are reminding pet owners to be cautious with their animals as the weather gets warmer.

Warm summer temperatures can create a dangerous situation for a pet left inside a parked vehicle. On a 70 degree day, the inside of your car can reach 110 degrees within an hour! 

Most of the increase in temperature happens within the first 30 minutes the car is parked. 

If you are concerned about an animal inside a vehicle on a warm day, call Animal Control right away. 
 

Capitol News Bureau
Emily's Hope
Tour Northern California
Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
KELOLAND On The Road
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
