Authorities remind pet owners to not leave pets in warm cars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls are reminding pet owners to be cautious with their animals as the weather gets warmer.

Warm summer temperatures can create a dangerous situation for a pet left inside a parked vehicle. On a 70 degree day, the inside of your car can reach 110 degrees within an hour! 

Most of the increase in temperature happens within the first 30 minutes the car is parked. 

If you are concerned about an animal inside a vehicle on a warm day, call Animal Control right away. 
 

